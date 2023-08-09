Lawrence leaders move forward with plastic bag ban

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Lawrence is on the verge of becoming the first city in Kansas to ban single-use plastic bags in all businesses.

On Tuesday night, the City Commission voted in favor of the first reading to adopt the new ordinance, but another reading must be done to make it official.

If approved as expected, come March, there won’t be a single store or restaurant here in Lawrence allowed to give out plastic bags to customers under any circumstances. Many locals argue it’s necessary for a better environment and businesses KCTV spoke with said they should be able to adapt to the new rules.

Outside the Checkers Grocery Store, one couple came out already using paper bags to avoid having to throw away plastic ones. They were proud to hear the City Commission voted to move forward on banning them.

“It’s a mess and not only that but it’s dangerous for the birds and other animals,” Rosemarie Hanson said. “So, I see a lot and just that people would discard it on the street is bad.”

“Crossing the street you’ll see bags flopping around the street,” Jake Glassey of Lawrence added. “They fall out of trashcans; animals will pick at it and pull it. So, it will reduce that.”

With almost every to-go order, Angeles Panaderia is asked to put it all in plastic bags so customers don’t have to carry multiple containers of food. But management believes they can adjust to the new laws.

“If we have some other options like the paper bags, we definitely can do that,” Javier Angeles, owner of Angeles Panaderia said. “It’s not a problem for us because we have other options for better recycling you know.”

Within the new ordinance, the City of Lawrence estimates people use anywhere from 29-36 million single-use plastic bags a year. By banning this product, the City aims to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and cut down on other contamination of microplastics from the bags. There are also rules for paper bags.

“Any paper bags used need to be at least 40 percent post-consumer recycled content, Lawrence Sustainability Director Kathy Richardson explained. “So, the ordinance does spell that out and we’ll be educating all the businesses impacted on that.”

The ban would go into effect on March 1, 2024. But there are exceptions for some situations.

“Produce and product bags is one,” Richardson added. “There is a bullet there on laundry bags, produce bags, newspaper subscriptions as well as the sale of live animals.” A vote for the second reading to officially adopt this ordinance will be on Aug. 15. Any violations of this plastic bag ban can result in fines of up to $500.

