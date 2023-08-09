Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KU, K-State among most bet college football win totals

KU, K-State among the most bet college football win total over/unders.
KU, K-State among the most bet college football win total over/unders.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS (KCTV) - College football bettors are getting back into the swing of things with just over three weeks until the first games of the 2023 season.

And those bettors are gravitating toward bets on the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats.

New data released by BetMGM revealed belief in the Wildcats and a lack of faith in the Jayhawks.

No college football program has more bets placed on their win total under than KU. Head coach Lance Leipold’s squad’s win total is set at 6 at +100 odds.

Last season, the Jayhawks began the season with five consecutive wins en route to their first bowl game since 2008.

K-State’s win total over of 8, set at -125 odds, is the third-most bet win total over among all Division 1 college football programs. The Wildcats are fresh off a Big 12 Championship win and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Latest News

The Chiefs practice on Wednesday in St. Joseph was moved indoors due to rainy conditions.
Weather cancels Chiefs season ticket holder event Wednesday
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel...
Chiefs and FOX Sports Mexico announce broadcast deal
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, right, celebrates with Salvador Perez as he arrives at the...
Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox 9-3