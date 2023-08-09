Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kiwis recalled in multiple states for possible listeria contamination

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.
The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.(FDA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kiwis sold in several U.S. states are being recalled because of a potential listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Tuesday.

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container. They were sold at grocery stores in the following states:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Zespri kiwis sold in other states are not part of this recall.

The FDA said the kiwis subject to recall also have a container with UPC code code 8 18849 02009 3. The fruits themselves have stickers on them with bar code 9400 9552.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Parent company David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC is urging people to throw the fruit away immediately. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Miami-Dade police and police divers searched the waters of a lake where investigators believe...
About 30 cars found submerged in Florida lake
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the Senate Intelligence hearing, July 12,...
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Heavy downpours caused flooding near 65th and Kaw in Kansas City, Kansas...
Kansas City, Kansas, downpour leads to flooding, water rescue