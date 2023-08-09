KC Crime Stoppers: Robert Pace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Robert Pace, 45, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Pace’s last known address was near 42nd Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

Pace is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, back, chest and neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

