Kansas City mayor’s new gun control plans gain support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas takes steps to make the city safer.

Lucas talked about his plans to take new steps to fight violence and the city’s climbing homicide rate during his inauguration last week.

Wednesday morning he made good on that promise.

Lucas introduced two ordinances during a city council committee meeting Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Why one senior gave up on fighting his property assessment

If passed, the first ordinance would ban switches that are used to modify guns to make them fire rounds quicker. Federal law already makes it illegal to possess, manufacture, transport, repair, or sell machine guns, modified semi-automatic weapons.

The second would make it illegal to give a gun to a minor, or sell ammunition to a juvenile, without first having permission of the child’s guardian.

Anyone who fails to report a lost or stolen weapon could also be cited if the ordinance passes.

Lucas said the ordinances are needed because of the number of homicides Kansas City is experiencing. The city is on track to surpass its record-setting number in 2020 where 179 people were killed by homicide.

“Showing the magnitude of the challenge, in one city shooting this weekend over 90 shell casings were recovered. In too many cases, modified fully automatic weapons are becoming a norm on the streets. We must change that,” Lucas posted about the ordinances.

The ordinances passed out of the council’s Transportation and Public Safety committee and members recommended the full council pass both ordinances.

The ordinances will now be placed on a city council agenda for the full council to discuss.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.