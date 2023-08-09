Kansas City, Kansas, downpour leads to flooding, water rescue
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Heavy rain in Kansas City, Kansas, caused flooding and a water rescue later Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a car stuck in high water at 65th Street and Kaw in KCK around 10 a.m.
A police officer helping with the rescue said the area does not normally see flooding during heavy rain like the Kansas City metro experienced Wednesday morning.
Andy Sherer took pictures and shared them with KCTV5.
KCTV5 Meteorologist Greg Bennett says there is a small threat for thunderstorms in Kansas City into the early afternoon. The KCTV5 weather team will keep you updated throughout the day online and on TV.
