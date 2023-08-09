Johnson County judge raises concerns about Kansas abortion law

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two area abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood Great Plains, are seeking to overturn a Kansas law known as the Women’s Right to Know Act.

On Tuesday, pending a trial on the matter, they sought a temporary injunction to prevent enforcing the law until a decision is reached on whether it violates the Kansas Constitution.

Denise Harle, a lawyer brought in by the state from the Alliance Defending Freedom, noted inside and outside the courtroom that the law has been on the books for 26 years.

“These plaintiffs, these abortion providers, have been complying with this law since 1997, everything about it, the 24 hour waiting period, telling the women this information,” Harle said after proceedings wrapped. “And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying they want to withhold information from women.”

“When they talk about it being a 1997 law, that’s a little misleading,” responded Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “The original part of the law dates back that time but it has been amended again and again and again to add restrictions and make it more difficult.”

This year, lawmakers required providers to also give patients information stating that a medical abortion using the drug mifepristone can be reversed using progesterone. That’s something major medical groups have called unproven and potentially dangerous.

Judge Christopher Jayaram raised concerns about that in court Tuesday.

“If they believe that the appropriate standard of care is that this is not an acceptable or safe treatment, but yet the state is requiring them to provide information, saying this may help, I’m concerned about that,” he told Harle.

He noted the law requires doctors to indicate where they live, whether they have malpractice insurance, and whether if they have any disciplinary action.

“I’m struggling to see why we are singling out a specific provider type in one specific service to provide this information and why that makes consent any more informed,” Jarayam said.

He did not make a decision on the spot. He said he’d need to review more thoroughly before doing that.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.