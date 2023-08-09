Aging & Style
JCCC offers new classes, credentials and updated facilities for Fall

Updated labs are on display in JCCC's renovated Science building.
Updated labs are on display in JCCC's renovated Science building.(Susan McSpadden | Susan McSpadden/JCCC)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - New class subjects, courses of study and updated design spaces are on display at Johnson County Community College as students return to the area of Quivira Road and College Boulevard later this month.

JCCC’s English department is for the first time offering a course titled “ChatGPT and the Future of Writing.”

“This face-to-face special topic course explores how emerging generative AI technologies like ChatGPT will shape written communication today -- and literacy in the future,” JCCC said in a release announcing the news.

JCCC is also offering new Cloud Certificate programs for IT students, Emergency Medical Responder Certificates for students wanting to gain foundational skills in emergency lifesaving care, and an Associate of Fine Arts, which is a 60-hour program designed for students interested in fine arts.

A campus transformation plan initiated in 2016 has completed its Science remodel. The program reopening of the JCCC Science building on the main campus is now home to new gathering spaces and updated labs and classrooms for biology, human anatomy and physiology, microbiology, zoology and more.

“The updates to the Science building will open up so many possibilities for innovative instruction,” said Dr. Mary Wisgarda, the school’s mathematics and science dean.

