Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How you can prepare your student for success this school year with a well-child visit

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the back-to-school buzz begins, seize the opportunity to set your child on the path to a successful academic year with a well-child visit. Jillian talks to Dr. Rhonda Randall with UnitedHealthCare about why these essential check-ups ensure not only physical readiness but also emotional preparedness. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

Designed with little adventurers in mind, this unique museum takes early education to a whole...
Introducing a World of Wonder: Kansas City’s First Local Preschool Museum
Designed with little adventurers in mind, this unique museum takes early education to a whole...
Introducing a World of Wonder: Kansas City's First Local Preschool Museum
In a world often colored by expectations and comparisons, the quest for authenticity becomes a...
Unveiling Authenticity: Navigating the Journey to Discover Your True Self
In a world often colored by expectations and comparisons, the quest for authenticity becomes a...
Unveiling Authenticity: Navigating the Journey to Discover Your True Self
In a world that moves at lightning speed, taking a moment to appreciate the little things that...
Wellness Wednesday: Embracing an Attitude of Gratitude