Here’s the scoop: new Betty Rae’s location coming to Olathe

Betty Rae's Ice Cream is opening a new store in Olathe.
Betty Rae's Ice Cream is opening a new store in Olathe.(Betty Rae's Ice Cream)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Life for Olathe residents is about to get a little sweeter.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, one of the most popular ice cream spots in the metro, is opening a third location at 10470 S. Ridgeview Rd sometime in late September.

The new location will be approximately 1,200 square feet.

The new location joins other stores in Waldo, the River Market and its mobile Ice Cream Truck.

Did ya hear the scoop? I scream, you scream, we all scream for...A NEW BETTY RAE'S LOCATION❗🍦🤩 JOCO, Betty’s coming for...

Posted by Betty Rae's Ice Cream on Monday, August 7, 2023

The new location comes after Matt Shatto, the owner of the dairy giant Shatto Home Delivery, took ownership of the company in May.

Betty Rae’s offers 27 flavors including dairy-free and gluten-free options. They also offer unique “ice cream sammies,” and flights featuring multiple flavors on a sample platter.

The shop also donates 10% of its profits to a variety of causes locally, nationally and internationally.

