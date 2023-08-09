Aging & Style
Health experts share back-to-school vaccines checklist

We spoke with health experts about what you need to know to get you ready for the year.
By Felicia Rolfe
Aug. 9, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Your back-to-school checklist may include vaccinations before your child heads back to the classroom. We spoke with health experts about what you need to know to get ready for the year.

There’s so much to do to get your child back-to-school ready, and those experts say immunizations should be on the top of your list.

“Schools are a great place for germs to spread,” said pediatrician Dr. Philip Newlin. “And so we have those common vaccines that kids are expected and required to get for school, such as avoiding whooping cough and measles.”

Newlin said the first set of shots are recommended before a child starts kindergarten.

“Four- to five-year age; there’s another set at age 11 and age 16,” he said.

Immunization requirements and recommendations for the 2023-24 school year come from the Center for Disease Control and the advisory committee on immunization practices.

“Make sure that you’re getting all of the required vaccines for your kids, and then they’re ready to go off whatever they’re going to do when they graduate,” Wichita Public Schools director of health services Kimber Kasitz said. “High school is its low tech, if it’s college, if it’s getting a new job, they’re prepared. They’re healthy.”

Kasitz said vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, but she offers advice to those who may have reservations.

“Do your research, talk to your pediatrician, your family care provider,” Kasitz said. “Talk to your school nurse and try to visit the Immunize Kansas Coalition website.”

