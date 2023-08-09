‘He gave everything, 100 percent’; Friends share memories of fallen Officer, Jonah Oswald

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - As family, friends and the community continue to mourn the loss of Fairway police officer, Jonah Oswald, those close to him are also recalling the wonderful memories they shared.

KCTV5 sat down with one of officer Oswald’s friends who knew him before he put on the badge to protect and serve.

Nate Nesteruk met Oswald when he was just 17-years-old, and said they worked together at Café Europa in Brookside. Nesteruk said any job Oswald was given; he gave it his all.

“He gave everything 100 percent, he always wanted to be in the military or law enforcement,” said the friend, “he loved being a cop, and I just live a few blocks away from the Fairway Police Department and I would see him around, and he always had a smile on his face, he was always happy no matter what he was doing.”

Nesteruk shared that he loved his wife and his children – tremendously… and that this is a huge loss for everyone.

“There’s a mother without a son, and there’s two children whose father will now be a story to them, because somebody stole a car,” Nesteruk struggled to said through tears.

Not even 30-years-old, Nesteruk said officer Oswald should have had a long career and a long-life ahead of him and that it breaks his heart that it was taken away by a senseless act.

The world is a far worse place today, then it was last week, because he was a sweet, sweet man

Nesteruk said he always knew his friend as the type of guy that never knew how to have a bad day.

“He knew that he was smart and talented at whatever he was going to do, so I felt like most days he felt that he had the world around his fingers, the sky was the limit,” said Nesteruk.

