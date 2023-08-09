FORECAST: Strong to severe storms likely Wednesday morning with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent gusts

Wednesday is a weather alert day with our next disturbance coming in shortly after sunrise. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. This complex of storms will bring the threat of very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts. The hail threat is secondary at this time with tornado risk very low, but not zero. Localized flooding could make some roads impassable. Rainfall totals could range anywhere between 0.25″ to 0.75″ with isolated amounts as high as 1.50″ once all is said and done. Rain tapers off by the early afternoon with only an isolated shower or storm redeveloping.

Clouds could be stubborn to clear which will allow temperatures to stay in the 70s for most of the day. By Wednesday night look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid-60s by daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures should rebound close to normal Friday afternoon before our next front swings through. It could spark a few showers and storms but will help keep temperatures cooler by Saturday. Another round of rain could return Sunday as an additional front comes through. Overall active weather is still possible late in the week and into the upcoming weekend, but no individual day beyond Wednesday looks to be a washout.

