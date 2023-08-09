Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Strong to severe storms likely Wednesday morning with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent gusts

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday is a weather alert day with our next disturbance coming in shortly after sunrise. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. This complex of storms will bring the threat of very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts. The hail threat is secondary at this time with tornado risk very low, but not zero. Localized flooding could make some roads impassable. Rainfall totals could range anywhere between 0.25″ to 0.75″ with isolated amounts as high as 1.50″ once all is said and done. Rain tapers off by the early afternoon with only an isolated shower or storm redeveloping.

Clouds could be stubborn to clear which will allow temperatures to stay in the 70s for most of the day. By Wednesday night look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid-60s by daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures should rebound close to normal Friday afternoon before our next front swings through. It could spark a few showers and storms but will help keep temperatures cooler by Saturday. Another round of rain could return Sunday as an additional front comes through. Overall active weather is still possible late in the week and into the upcoming weekend, but no individual day beyond Wednesday looks to be a washout.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer

Latest News

FORECAST: Strong to severe storms likely Wednesday morning with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent gusts
FORECAST: Slight chance of rain today sets stage for storms on Wednesday
Partly sunny skies will be common with a few small opportunities for showers in weak...
FORECAST: Slight chance of rain today sets stage for storms on Wednesday
Forecast track for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in the Kansas City metro area.
FORECAST: Cool and comfortable Monday evening setting up Wednesday morning storms