FORECAST: Clearing skies tonight, patchy & dense fog early Thursday morning

Clouds will continue to clear out as temperatures fall into the 60s while the wind relaxes overnight. By daybreak on Thursday watch out for patchy dense fog to form that could slow down the morning drive by reducing visibility. Fog should lift by midday into the early afternoon making way for plenty of sunshine as highs recover into the low to mid 80s. It gets warmer by Friday with temperatures back near 90 degrees in the afternoon just before a cold front arrives. But before we get there a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm could pass through between Thursday night and Friday morning. Another wave comes in later on in the day sparking showers and storms to develop. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible bringing the threat of damaging wind and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a marginal risk for severe weather for Friday afternoon’s storm chance. Heading into the weekend look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with only a pop up shower or two with highs closer to normal before another disturbance arrives on Sunday. This could bring us another round of showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.

