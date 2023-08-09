Fairway Police Officer honored by community

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement officers from agencies across the KC Metro escorted the body of their fellow brother, Fairway Police Department Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

“First responders are special, they do something that nobody else does, they raise their hand and swear an oath to run towards danger and none of the rest of us do that,” said KCKPD Chaplain Jared Altic.

Officer Oswald’s life was cut short at the age of 29, after being shot while pursuing two alleged car theft suspects at a Mission QuikTrip. He now leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“They may have had a phone call that morning or a kiss goodbye not realizing that’s their last kiss or the last phone call,” said Pat Hinkle, a Clinical Advisor for First Responders Support Team Midwest.

Today the final goodbye, the last salute, as Officer Oswald was taken to his final resting place.

Since the procession came as a surprise to many, the streets weren’t lined with crowds of community members, but the love for Officer Oswald can truly be felt.

What started out just after 10 p.m. last night as three flowers outside of the Fairway Police Department now sits a large memorial, a token of gratitude, to say thank you, one last time.

“It’s not just the uniform there’s a person inside, there’s a husband, a father, a son, a friend, a coworker. I think we need to start thinking about police officers in a much different way, not the uniform but the person inside,” says Shannon O’Brien, who came to lay flowers down.

For this small-town Fairway Police Department, this will be a tough one to cope with but it’s evident the community will be with them every step of the way.

