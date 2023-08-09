Aging & Style
Drivers racing down Kansas City street involved in hit-and-run, according to police

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for the drivers of two speeding SUVs involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured one person.

Officers responded to the crash near East 77th Street and Troost Avenue around 8:45 Tuesday evening.

Investigators determined the drivers of two SUVs were racing and speeding northbound on Troost. When the SUVs reached Troost, one or both of the vehicles hit a person riding a Honda scooter.

The victim is hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the drivers of the SUVs took off before emergency responders arrived at the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and police are looking for the drivers involved. Anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to call KCPD.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

