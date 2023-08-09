Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
KCTV5 anchor Carolina Cruz announces birth of baby girl!
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
Zoom clarified in a blog post on Monday that it “will not use audio, video, or chat customer...
Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
KCTV5 morning news anchor Carolina Cruz and her husband Colin gave birth to a healthy baby girl...
KCTV5 anchor Carolina Cruz announces birth of baby girl!