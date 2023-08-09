Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs ready for different look in preseason opener

By Olivia Eisenhauer and Neal Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have just five training camp practices left in St. Joseph ahead of the 2023 season, which means a lot of details are coming down to the wire following the past three weeks.

For weeks every dropped pass or mistake of any sort has been looked at under the microscope and capture in some facet, but now there is a preseason game to prepare for. Players are thrilled for a different kind of challenge as the matchup on the gridiron against the Saints quickly approaches.

“I’m very excited. Training camp gets old,” cornerback Jaylen Watson said. “You get to play another opponent and that’s always fun. You get to tackle and hit a little bit and get the pads warmed back up so it should be a great time.”

Tight end Blake Bell echoed a similar sentiment saying, ”it’s always fun to come out here and work against teammates and stuff, but I think guys will say the same things we’re ready to hit somebody else.”

The coaching staff is also ready to move forward as they can put the St. Joseph success to the test.

“I’m more interested in where we are as a tackling group, where we are eliminating big plays. You’ve got to do that stuff first before you can even think about being good,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.

While practice can be deceiving, many Chiefs are itching to see second-year safety Bryan Cook take the field.

“Bryan’s really going to become the quarterback of our defense,” Spagnuolo added.

“B-Cook man,” said linebacker Nick Bolton. “He’s a vocal guy, like I said, he can be 100 percent wrong, but he makes you think he’s 100 percent right.”

READ MORE: Edwards-Helaire looking forward to trip home for Chiefs’ preseason opener

Another name to keep an eye out for is undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince, who might see quite a bit of action on Sunday due to Isiah Pacheco’s non-contact status and the illness that kept Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of practice Tuesday. The competition continues to be fierce with four to five guys battling to be second to Travis Kelce.

“We have six tight ends and we all want to be on that field,” Bell said.

The focus shifts from training camp to preseason soon with just five practices to go in St. Joe.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer

Latest News

Five days from first Chiefs preseason game
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Jalon Daniels, Will Howard named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an...
Kansas football unveils state-of-the-art renovations for locker, weight rooms