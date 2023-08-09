Chiefs ready for different look in preseason opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have just five training camp practices left in St. Joseph ahead of the 2023 season, which means a lot of details are coming down to the wire following the past three weeks.

For weeks every dropped pass or mistake of any sort has been looked at under the microscope and capture in some facet, but now there is a preseason game to prepare for. Players are thrilled for a different kind of challenge as the matchup on the gridiron against the Saints quickly approaches.

“I’m very excited. Training camp gets old,” cornerback Jaylen Watson said. “You get to play another opponent and that’s always fun. You get to tackle and hit a little bit and get the pads warmed back up so it should be a great time.”

Tight end Blake Bell echoed a similar sentiment saying, ”it’s always fun to come out here and work against teammates and stuff, but I think guys will say the same things we’re ready to hit somebody else.”

The coaching staff is also ready to move forward as they can put the St. Joseph success to the test.

“I’m more interested in where we are as a tackling group, where we are eliminating big plays. You’ve got to do that stuff first before you can even think about being good,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.

While practice can be deceiving, many Chiefs are itching to see second-year safety Bryan Cook take the field.

“Bryan’s really going to become the quarterback of our defense,” Spagnuolo added.

“B-Cook man,” said linebacker Nick Bolton. “He’s a vocal guy, like I said, he can be 100 percent wrong, but he makes you think he’s 100 percent right.”

Another name to keep an eye out for is undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince, who might see quite a bit of action on Sunday due to Isiah Pacheco’s non-contact status and the illness that kept Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of practice Tuesday. The competition continues to be fierce with four to five guys battling to be second to Travis Kelce.

“We have six tight ends and we all want to be on that field,” Bell said.

The focus shifts from training camp to preseason soon with just five practices to go in St. Joe.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.