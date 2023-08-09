Aging & Style
Busch Light offering NASCAR fans the chance to have a ‘Pit Stop Wedding’

Busch Light is throwing the "fastest wedding imaginable" during an upcoming NASCAR event in Las Vegas.(Busch Light)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Busch Light is helping two lucky race fans have a special on-track NASCAR wedding in Las Vegas.

“If love happens so fast, why are weddings so slow?” the company shared in a news release.

To help couples say “I do” a little faster, Busch Light has announced it will help a couple “skip the long-winded ceremony and race to the reception.”

The wedding will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to Busch Light, the “Pit Stop Wedding” will take place during Kevin Harvick’s pit stop at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 15.

The race-loving couple will tie the knot in under 15 seconds on the track beside the No. 4 car’s pit box with 80,000 of their fellow NASCAR fans serving as witnesses.

For a chance to win the “Pit Stop Wedding,” Busch Light said couples must be at least 21 years old and they can tag @Buschbeer on social and explain why they deserve the ceremony using #BuschPitstopWedding and #Contest.

Busch Light noted that Harvick also tied the knot in Las Vegas, getting married in 2001.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

