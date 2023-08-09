Branson Board of Aldermen passes ordinance restricting drag shows

Aging & Style
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to restrict drag shows to its downtown district on Tuesday night.(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to restrict drag shows to its downtown district on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night, the board voted 4-2 to pass the proposed ordinance, which also requires a special use permit. City leaders say it will be effective after the mayor signs the ordinance. The process of creating the ordinance language spiked quite a controversy. Many came Tuesday night to speak their last words on the issue.

Some say it violates people’s First Amendment rights, while others want more restrictions on drag shows.

“This ordinance is saying that use is allowed based on our Constitution, but we’re just putting up some guardrails,” said Mayor Larry Milton.

The Branson Mayor Larry Milton says he’s received many hateful emails and phone calls about an ordinance surrounding drag shows. Some in the town say they want even more restrictions.

“I personally am against drag shows completely, and I would love to see whatever law we could pass even further than this one,” said one public speaker.

While others say restricting them to one part of town violates First Amendment rights.

“If this ordinance passes, the city is going to get sued,” said Nate Horsman, Public Speaker. “The minuscule amount of recent drag shows haven’t harmed anybody, but the hate speech from this podium about them certainly has.”

The city says the ordinance aims to preserve Branson’s family-friendly values by limiting drag shows to the downtown area, away from the 76 Strip.

It will not allow drag shows within 600 feet of any religious institution, school, park, or next to another drag show establishment, and no one on the outside should be able to see what’s happening inside.

