Affidavit reveals new details in KU football player’s arrest for threat

Joseph Krause
Joseph Krause(KU Football)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A threat made through an anonymous message system shut down the University of Kansas football facilities for five hours and led to the arrest of a now-suspended football player.

Those details are contained in the probable cause affidavit for Joseph Krause. Krause, 21, was to appear Tuesday in Douglas Co. District Court on one count of aggravated criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption. However, the appearance was pushed back to a scheduling docket Aug. 30.

According to the affidavit, KU Athletics received several messages July 24, 2023 through its anonymous message system, RealResponse. The messages hinted at self harm and made threats. The affidavit states the final message, received at 2:53 p.m. that day, states, “There is a bomb at the football facilities.”

KU Police Dept. officers evacuated Anderson Football Complex and other football facilities within 20 minutes of receiving the call, the affidavit states. Other agencies assisted in searching the facilities, with an all-clear given around 8 p.m. that night.

According to the affidavit, the threats also mentioned issues with Mass Street Strategies. KU Athletics works with the entity on name-image-likeness deals. The affidavit states authorities spoke with two employees mentioned in the message, along with the CEO of Mass Street Collective. The portion of the affidavit recounting the conversation was redacted from the document released to 13 NEWS.

The affidavit states a KU Public Safety detective and officers from Lawrence Police Dept. contacted Krause at his residence. The portion of the affidavit recounting that conversation also was redacted from the document released to 13 NEWS.

Krause is free on a $10,000 bond. KU football coach Lance Liepold announced in a news conference Aug. 1 that Krause, an offensive lineman, had been suspended from the team.

KU spokesperson confirmed with 13 NEWS that Krause is no longer a student at the university or a player on the team.

