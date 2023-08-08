Worlds of Fun assures guests rides are safe as parkgoers complain of stoppages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun has assured guests that all of its rides are maintained and tested daily for safety as parkgoers take to social media after multiple ride stoppages during the summer of 2023.

A spokesperson for Worlds of Fun tells 13 NEWS that after the most recent closure of a ride with guests already on board over the weekend of Aug. 4, the amusement park has assured guests that rides are maintained and continue to operate as expected.

The move comes as guests take to social media to complain of recent ride stoppages:

“Our rides and attractions are inspected daily by our staff checking numerous elements, depending on the ride,” the Worlds of Fun spokesperson said. “These range from inspecting restraint systems and ride structures to ride control and drive systems and many more.”

Worlds of Fun noted that mechanics and electricians cycle the rides without riders each morning to ensure its systems are functioning properly. Those who staff the rides also test the operational systems each day before the park opens.

“The safety and security of our guests is always our top priority,” read the statement from Worlds of Fun. “We take many steps and measures to ensure the safety of our guests at the park and that our rides are maintained and operating as expected.”

The amusement park said unexpected ride stoppages are meant to keep riders safe as most are built with a computerized control system to monitor the state of the ride like speed, positions of brakes, pneumatic or hydraulic pressures, passenger restraints and other systems related to safety. If unexpected conditions do occur, the ride will stop itself in a safe way.

Officials said operating staff will then contact the maintenance team to fix the issue. Supervisors, electricians and mechanics are sent to diagnose and fix the problem. Rides are usually restarted within a few minutes and guests are brought back to the station.

The park noted that when this happens it is not a malfunction, but rather a safety feature on every ride.

