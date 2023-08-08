Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.(Tennessee Sex Offender Registry)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - The suspected car theft, police chase and shooting Sunday morning in Johnson County has led to charged being filed against a Tennessee woman.

Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

She, along with 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, were involved in the suspected car theft incident.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug.6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers, Ofc. Jonah Oswald was struck. Oswald, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

Marshall was also shot and declared deceased on Sunday.

Cothran’s bond was sent at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

BLOG: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

Latest News

A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
BLOG: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries
FORECAST: Slight chance of rain today sets stage for storms on Wednesday
FosterAdopt Connect hosts Back-to-School drive before start of school year
FosterAdopt Connect hosts Back-to-School drive before start of school year
FILE — Police ask that anyone with information on the overnight homicide call (816) 234-5043 or...
Kansas City police investigate shooting death in Citadel neighborhood