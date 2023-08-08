Woman charged in connection with Fairway officer’s death makes court appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The woman charged in connection with the death of a Fairway Police Officer said she understood the charges against her.

Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, made her first appearance in Johnson County Court Tuesday afternoon. Cothran is charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

The Johnson County District Attorney has not charged Cothran with the death of Ofc. Jonah Oswald at this time.

During the hearing, a judge appointed an attorney to represent her. She is being held on $1 million bond.

Cothran and 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, are accused of stealing a car from a convenience store in Lenexa on Sunday morning.

Investigators said Cothran and Marshall drove to another convenience store, this time in Mission, and ran inside the store. Officers from multiple agencies responded to help Lenexa police arrest the suspects.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers, Oswald was struck. Oswald, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

Marshall also died in the incident Sunday.

