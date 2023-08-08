Why a woman’s journey to retirement is different
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Do you want to make your retirement concerns a thing of the past? Financial expert Stacia Williams talks with Jillian and highlights some of the different approaches men and women take when planning their retirement. Watch this to learn more about how Williams Financial is creating plans tailored specifically to you. Sponsored by Williams Financial Group.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.