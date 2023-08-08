WATCH: KC-area police escort fallen Fairway officer to funeral home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of officers from agencies across the metro escorted a fallen Fairway police officer across Johnson County.

Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald died Monday from injuries he suffered Sunday.

The procession Tuesday afternoon ended at a Shawnee funeral home on Johnson Drive. It is where services for Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald are expected to be held in the near future. You can watch the procession in this story’s video player.

Officers from Fairway, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Lenexa, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol, among others were involved in the escort.

At one point, people lined part of Johnson Drive to watch the police vehicles, with lights flashing, as they drove through Shawnee.

Lenexa police spokesperson Danny Chavez said officers from a Johnson County agency will stay with Oswald until his funeral. The officers will share the responsibility and rotate watch 24 hours a day.

The ceremonial guard is an honor living officers provide as a sign of honor and respect after one of their own is killed in the line of duty.

Visitation and funeral arraignments for Officer Oswald have not been released.

