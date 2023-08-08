Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shootout with deputies in Western Kansas ends with suspect dead

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANSOM, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect is dead after a shootout with law enforcement officials in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, its Crime Response Team was called to help investigate an officer-involved shooting in Ransom.

KBI noted that the shooting between a male suspect and the Ness Co. Sheriff’s Office was reported just before 10 a.m. near Vermont Ave. and 3rd St.

Law enforcement officials indicated that on Tuesday morning, dispatch received 911 calls that indicated a man armed with a gun had made threats inside a home at an unknown address in the city. Deputies were able to pinpoint which house the disturbance was at and multiple units responded to 207 S. Vermont St.

When first responders arrived, they said a deputy started to talk to the man on the phone. During the conversation, the suspect was identified as Jesse L. Nicholls, 46, of Ransom.

KBI said the deputy was eventually able to convince Nicholls to exit the dwelling into the front yard, where initially he complied with commands to drop his firearm. However, he picked the pistol back up and fired it toward the ground.

Immediately after Nicholls fired his weapon, KBI said a deputy fired multiple rounds which hit the suspect. EMS, who had been staged in the area, quickly responded and attempted to save his life. Nicholls was taken to Griselle Memorial Hospital where medical intervention remained unsuccessful.

KBI noted that Nicholls was pronounced deceased by medical staff. No law enforcement officials were injured in the incident, however, the suspect was shot and has since died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and...
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Flowers lay in front of the Fairway Police Department after the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

Latest News

Robert Pace
KC Crime Stoppers: Robert Pace
HNN File Image
Drivers racing down Kansas City street involved in hit-and-run, according to police
File Graphic
Woman injured after domestic violence shooting on Wabash Avenue
Pace's last known address was ear 42nd Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Crime Stoppers: Robert Pace
FILE — The collision took place near the intersection of Barry Road and North Marston Avenue.
Motorcyclist dies in Tuesday night crash on Barry Road