Shootout with deputies in Western Kansas ends with suspect dead

RANSOM, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect is dead after a shootout with law enforcement officials in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, its Crime Response Team was called to help investigate an officer-involved shooting in Ransom.

KBI noted that the shooting between a male suspect and the Ness Co. Sheriff’s Office was reported just before 10 a.m. near Vermont Ave. and 3rd St.

Law enforcement officials indicated that on Tuesday morning, dispatch received 911 calls that indicated a man armed with a gun had made threats inside a home at an unknown address in the city. Deputies were able to pinpoint which house the disturbance was at and multiple units responded to 207 S. Vermont St.

When first responders arrived, they said a deputy started to talk to the man on the phone. During the conversation, the suspect was identified as Jesse L. Nicholls, 46, of Ransom.

KBI said the deputy was eventually able to convince Nicholls to exit the dwelling into the front yard, where initially he complied with commands to drop his firearm. However, he picked the pistol back up and fired it toward the ground.

Immediately after Nicholls fired his weapon, KBI said a deputy fired multiple rounds which hit the suspect. EMS, who had been staged in the area, quickly responded and attempted to save his life. Nicholls was taken to Griselle Memorial Hospital where medical intervention remained unsuccessful.

KBI noted that Nicholls was pronounced deceased by medical staff. No law enforcement officials were injured in the incident, however, the suspect was shot and has since died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

