Send the kids back to school with healthy snacks to enjoy!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Before you know it, the kids will be back at school and then jumping off the bus headed to the kitchen for that coveted after school snack. The Bari Girls, Linda and Kiley join Jillian in the kitchen to share some delicious and healthy snacks you and your kids can both enjoy this school year. These are easy to make, call for minimal ingredients and require little to no clean up!

