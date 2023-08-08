Aging & Style
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL

Royals (36-78) face Red Sox (58-54) Tuesday
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list due to right posterior elbow soreness, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Greinke’s injury designation is retroactive to Aug. 7.

In a corresponding move, the club announced that left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

READ MORE: Stott, Schwarber and Castellanos homer to help Phillies down Royals 8-4

The Royals take on the Boston Red Sox Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. and will face the Red Sox at Fenway Park until Thursday.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS and watch KC Sports Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:35 p.m. on weekends.

