Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL
Royals (36-78) face Red Sox (58-54) Tuesday
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list due to right posterior elbow soreness, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Greinke’s injury designation is retroactive to Aug. 7.
In a corresponding move, the club announced that left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha.
The Royals take on the Boston Red Sox Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. and will face the Red Sox at Fenway Park until Thursday.
