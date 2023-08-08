Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list due to right posterior elbow soreness, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Greinke’s injury designation is retroactive to Aug. 7.

In a corresponding move, the club announced that left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals take on the Boston Red Sox Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. and will face the Red Sox at Fenway Park until Thursday.

