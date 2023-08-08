‘Remain vigilant’: Authorities search Missouri River for evidence in Haslett case

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The investigation into Timothy Haslett, Jr. has only ramped up after the remains of a potential witness in the case, Jaynie Crosdale, were found inside a blue barrel in Saline County.

On Monday, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced that he and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Robert Sanders would “accompany the Missouri Highway Patrol tomorrow as they continue to search the Missouri River for additional evidence.”

At this time, although the search is complete, it is unclear if it was successful.

When asked for an update on the search, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they were unable to provide a comment given that the case is an “active and ongoing criminal investigation.”

They do, however, “ask the public to remain vigilant for any suspicious objects, such as blue barrels, particularly on or around the Missouri River.”

“If members of the public see anything they believe may be connected to this case or any other crime, they should leave the object undisturbed and immediately contact law enforcement.”

