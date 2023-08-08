Reid updates Pacheco injury, Chris Jones situation

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - The defending Super Bowl champs took the field Monday in full pads for day 13 of training camp practice.

“The weather helps learning as you go,” head coach Andy Reid said. “The guys can focus a little more on that, I think they’ve done a good job with – retention after days off has been good, so you know they’re in their books looking at things. We’re not just calling one install we’re using all the installs and they seem to be able to hang with that on both sides of the ball, so it’s been good that way.”

“Coming into training camp, it’s felt like nothing has gone missing, everybody has been building and building and building,” cornerback Trent McDuffie said. “I feel like (compared to) last year, we’re on a different level. We were a little bit further down, still trying to learn, trying to work it out. This year everybody came in here confident and excited to just go out there and play. That’s something you get to feed off of each and every day.”

Running back Isiah Pacheco is still wearing a yellow jersey at camp as he recovers from offseason hand and shoulder surgeries. He described himself Monday as “all gas, no breaks” — which creates a bit of a challenge for Big Red.

“He’s done very well,” Reid said. “We’re doing everything we can to hold back on him. To tell him to go slow is a hard thing so he’s just got to have patience and he doesn’t have a lot of that.”

“It’s very frustrating, but when you’re on the side and getting those mental reps, you’re just detailing and getting those reps in the back – asking (Head) Coach (Andy Reid), ‘What’s this play?’” Pacheco said. “Doing those mental reps and in the back, it allows me to stay on top of my task.”

Monday also marked the first time Reid spoke at camp since the league announced a six-game suspension for defensive end Charles Omenihu.

“You’re never sure about those - how many games they’re going to get,” Reid said. “He got the six and that’s where we’re at. We’ll work – we knew it was going to be something, it went that direction; we’ll work through it. The other guys will step up and go.”

Chris Jones remains the other question mark on the defensive line. The All-Pro hasn’t attended a day of camp as fines continue piling up. “I don’t know when he’ll be here, but I tell you any work that he can get will help him yes,” Reid said. “It’s a pretty fast game.” The Chiefs’ first preseason game in New Orleans kicks off Sunday at noon.

