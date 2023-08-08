Raising salaries for ISD staff could save taxpayers money in long run

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Tomorrow, taxpayers in Independence will vote on a measure increasing the tax levy for the school district to provide more funding for staff salaries and benefits. But the district says if it passes, it will ultimately save taxpayers money.

Like many districts across the Kansas City Metro, Independence is having trouble retaining staff members in certain areas. So, they believe a pay increase will help with recruitment and retention. That measure would pay for that. But, the district says, there’s a plan to cut spending in other areas, ultimately saving taxpayers money.

As an Elementary Building Coach for the Independence 30 School District, Ami Arnote takes pride in her work helping students and teachers in all classes to do their best. She argues voting yes on this proposal will benefit the entire community.

“It’s important to keep quality staff in our schools,” Arnote told us. “And I think this will help keep and retain those quality teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers.”

The budget gets money from two separate sources.. an operating tax levy, to pay salaries and benefits, and a debt service levy used for building projects. If voters approve this measure on the ballot, ISD would be able to allocate up to twenty cents to the operating tax levy.

But the district claims it would only increase it by eight cents.

And at the same time, the district says it would decrease the other levy, saving taxpayers money in the long run.

“We’re able to do that because through the years we have aggressively paid down our indent ness for our bonds,” Superintendent Herl said. “But then additionally we have also refinanced bonds as well.”

Starting salaries for teachers of the Independence 30 School District sit just over $41,000 a year, among the lowest in the Kansas City area. If this tax levy increase passes, Dr. Herl says they could allocate anywhere from $9-$10 million to higher staff salaries.

“This really does two things,” Dr. Herl explained. “Number one, the money that is raised by the operational levy increase, all of it will be used for staff salaries and benefits and then number two, a vote yes on this will result in a decrease in the overall tax levy.”

Polls open Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.

If you don’t know what location in Independence you’re supposed to go to, you can find the right location on the Jackson County Board of Elections website.

