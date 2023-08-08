Pumpkin spice pandemonium: where to find the controversial flavor this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some are going to love it and others are going to comment “who cares!” but whichever side of the spectrum you’re on, pumpkin spice season is undeniably on its way. Here’s a list of the national chains rumored to have the iconic flavor either incoming or already available– including one that’s new to the PSL game.

7-Eleven

Release Date: August 1

Fall 2023 Menu Pumpkin Spice Latte Pumpkin Coffee Apple Cider Donut Pumpkin Muffin (not available yet)



Caribou Coffee

Release date: August 24 (rumored)

This year’s rumored fall menu items: Pumpkin Latte Iced Pumpkin Crafted Press Pumpkin White Mocha Cooler Pumpkin White Mocha Pumpkin Espresso Shaker with Oatmilk Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich



Dunkin’ Donuts

Release date: August 16 (rumored)

This year’s rumored fall menu items: Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte (hot or iced) Nutty pumpkin Coffee Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich Pumpkin Muffin Pumpkin Donut & MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats Spider Donut



McDonald’s

Release date: Rumored to be available now at some undetermined locations

This year’s rumored fall menu items: Iced Pumpkin Coffee Pumpkin Spice Latte Pumpkin Pie



Scooters

Release date: Undetermined. In 2022, Scooters’ fall menu was released on August 24 but as of now, there is no word on a 2023 release date.

Last year’s fall menu items: Pumpkin Caramelicious Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cold Foam Maple Vanilla Latte Maple Spice Cold Foam Pomegranate Peach Red Bull Infusion Caramel Apple Mini Loaf Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffin Maple Waffle Sandwich



Starbucks

Release date: August 24 (rumored)

This year’s rumored fall menu items: Pumpkin Spice Latte (celebrating its 20th anniversary) Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin Owl Cake Pop Baked Apple Croissant



Wendy’s (NEW!)

Release date: September 12 (rumored)

This year’s rumored fall menu items: Pumpkin Frosty Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew



