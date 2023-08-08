Aging & Style
Pleasant Hill walking trail closed after explosives found at home

FILE — The Lee’s Summit Police Department Bomb Squad arrived to remove the explosives and...
FILE — The Lee’s Summit Police Department Bomb Squad arrived to remove the explosives and conduct a controlled detonation.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has closed the Sugarland walking trail, along with a portion of Sugarland Parkway, after explosives were found at a home.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department stated that a resident had received some property in the 1500 block of Sugarland Parkway due to the death of a relative.

That resident opened boxes inside a shed on the property and found explosives. That person notified law enforcement, and the Lee’s Summit Police Department Bomb Squad arrived to remove the explosives and conduct a controlled detonation.

There were no reported injuries.

