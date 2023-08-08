Overland Park Police asking for help identifying dead man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead man who appears to be between the age of 35 and 45.

OPPD said the man was found by police late this Spring near the W. 103rd Street bridge over U.S. 69 Highway. Police said the man was dead, but foul play was not suspected in the cause of his death.

The man did not have any identification with him and police said attempts to determine his identity without the public’s assistance have been attempted.

The man is 5-foot-7 with a thin build and a tattoo on his left shoulder blade. A few weeks before the man was found dead, OPPD said an officer made contact with him near I-435 Highway and Metcalf Avenue. At that time, the man also did not have any identification on him, but he verbally identified himself as Alberto Gomez born on Jan. 11, 1983.

Investigators were unable to locate a positive match using the Gomez name and date of birth. If anyone has information that can assist investigators, they are asked to contact Det. Wimsatt at 913-344-8742.

