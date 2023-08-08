Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Overland Park Police asking for help identifying dead man

Overland Park Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man appearing to be...
Overland Park Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man appearing to be between the age of 35 and 45 years old.(Photo illustration/ Overland Park Police)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead man who appears to be between the age of 35 and 45.

OPPD said the man was found by police late this Spring near the W. 103rd Street bridge over U.S. 69 Highway. Police said the man was dead, but foul play was not suspected in the cause of his death.

The man did not have any identification with him and police said attempts to determine his identity without the public’s assistance have been attempted.

The man is 5-foot-7 with a thin build and a tattoo on his left shoulder blade. A few weeks before the man was found dead, OPPD said an officer made contact with him near I-435 Highway and Metcalf Avenue. At that time, the man also did not have any identification on him, but he verbally identified himself as Alberto Gomez born on Jan. 11, 1983.

Investigators were unable to locate a positive match using the Gomez name and date of birth. If anyone has information that can assist investigators, they are asked to contact Det. Wimsatt at 913-344-8742.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Investigation continues into scare at Shawnee Mission Aquatics Center
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
How to claim part of the $2.5M Batiste dry shampoo settlement
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police search for a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that...
Kansas City police search for car involved in Westport hit-and-run