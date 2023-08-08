One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Ransom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:40 p.m.: A male suspect who was wounded in the officer-involved shooting has died, according to the KBI.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. near Vermont Ave. and 3rd Street in Ransom.

The KBI and its Crime Scene Response Team are investigating.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said one person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Ransom, which is about an hour and a half northeast of Garden City in Ness County.

No law enforcement officials were hurt.

We are still working to get more details, and we have a reporter headed to Ransom.

