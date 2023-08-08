Aging & Style
Mahomes reaches top spot of NFL Top 100 for second time in career

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another MVP season from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led him to the top spot of the NFL’s Top 100 list once again.

On Monday night, the NFL released the top 10 players in its NFL Top 100 list. The ranking, a crowd-sourced opinion by NFL players, ranked Mahomes at the top spot again.

“That’s awesome, I appreciate it and never take it for granted. There’s so many great players in this league and for the players to vote me as number one player is definitley an accomplishment that I always will have now.” said Mahomes in a video tweeted by the NFL.

READ MORE: Jones cracks top 10 in NFL Top 100

Mahomes was also ranked No. 1 when the 2021 list was revealed. His outstanding play during the 2022 season saw him record 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns through the air, leading him to his second league MVP award.

With the Chiefs’ set to begin preseason play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, this latest honor concludes an off-season full of awards and events for the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

In July, Mahomes was named Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player to go along with Best Team honors for the Chiefs at the 2023 ESPYs. The NFLPA recently announced he was at the top of player merchandise sales.

READ MORE: Kelce ranked fifth by peers in NFL Top 100

Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive end Chris Jones were the only players to crack the NFL Top 100, despite center Creed Humphrey and punter Tommy Townsend taking home All-Pro honors last season.

Kansas City begins its regular season on Sept. 7 when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on ring night at Arrowhead Stadium.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 for ongoing Chiefs Training Camp coverage on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

