Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Local organization offers support for officers after traumatic events

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - In light of Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Mission, a local organization has stepped up to show support for the critically injured Fairway police officer and his family.

First Responders Support Team, Midwest or “FRST” is dedicated to offering vital support and resources when traumatic events occur.

FRST is making sure that the officer and his family know that they are supported by their first responder family.

“We are providing liaisons to the family, and we will stay with them as much as they allow us or would like us too and we will stay with them for the next several weeks and are with those people and then lasting relationships are made, we definitely don’t want to leave anyone without resources,” said Angie Jones, the President of FRST.

READ MORE: Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

Jones said whenever there is a critical event they will send out local representatives to the scene, the hospital if someone is injured, and the police department to make sure everyone involved is taken care of.

“We deploy our team members that are trained to support first responders in times like this and so that can be after an officer-involved shooting, line of duty situations or just a significant fatality crash or a death of a child that has impact on the first responders,” said Jones.

MORE: Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect

Jones said law enforcement typically has a hard time reaching out or accepting help for fear of not being fit for duty or realizing they may have some form of PTSD. Over the last 15 years they have tried hard to destigmatize that.

“We know that first responders see, I mean different studies show 180 to 600 traumatic events in their career, whereas the average citizen sees 2-5,” explained Jones, “and so we’re human and it’s okay for us to ask for help because a normal human shouldn’t be exposed to the things that we are.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Main street reopens after stabbing-homicide, KC Streetcar set to resume as scene clears
United States' Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing to score during a penalties' shootout during...
Defending champion U.S. crashes out of Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalty kicks in round of 16
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
4 men sent to hospital, suspect in custody following Saturday night shooting in KCMO

Latest News

A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
BLOG: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
Local organization offers support for officers after traumatic events
Polls open Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.
Raising salaries for ISD staff could save taxpayers money in long run