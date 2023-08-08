Local organization offers support for officers after traumatic events

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - In light of Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Mission, a local organization has stepped up to show support for the critically injured Fairway police officer and his family.

First Responders Support Team, Midwest or “FRST” is dedicated to offering vital support and resources when traumatic events occur.

FRST is making sure that the officer and his family know that they are supported by their first responder family.

“We are providing liaisons to the family, and we will stay with them as much as they allow us or would like us too and we will stay with them for the next several weeks and are with those people and then lasting relationships are made, we definitely don’t want to leave anyone without resources,” said Angie Jones, the President of FRST.

Jones said whenever there is a critical event they will send out local representatives to the scene, the hospital if someone is injured, and the police department to make sure everyone involved is taken care of.

“We deploy our team members that are trained to support first responders in times like this and so that can be after an officer-involved shooting, line of duty situations or just a significant fatality crash or a death of a child that has impact on the first responders,” said Jones.

Jones said law enforcement typically has a hard time reaching out or accepting help for fear of not being fit for duty or realizing they may have some form of PTSD. Over the last 15 years they have tried hard to destigmatize that.

“We know that first responders see, I mean different studies show 180 to 600 traumatic events in their career, whereas the average citizen sees 2-5,” explained Jones, “and so we’re human and it’s okay for us to ask for help because a normal human shouldn’t be exposed to the things that we are.”

