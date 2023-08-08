Aging & Style
KCTV5 Cares: Young Girls Flourish at Madam President Leadership Camp

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This summer has been a tribute to remarkable women, and today, our focus is on a community initiative dedicated to nurturing young girls in the KC area. Allow us to introduce you to the ‘Madam President Camp,’ a local group passionately committed to mentoring middle school-aged girls. This unique camp experience empowers these young ladies to discover their innate gifts, talents, and potential. Through the camp, they explore ways to harness their abilities, ultimately equipping them to evolve into genuine, influential leaders within their communities.   KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

