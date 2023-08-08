Kansas football unveils state-of-the-art renovations for locker, weight rooms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas unveiled renovations inside of the Anderson Family Football Complex on Tuesday.

“This is a day that will be remembered as the very first step of the transformational changes that are about to occur at Anderson Family Football Complex and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. This is another sign of the institution’s commitment to providing the very best resources available for our football program. There is still much work to be done, and there is intense planning and preparation happening behind the scenes. But today is a day of celebration and a true indicator that we are all-in on making Kansas Football an elite program nationally.” said Director of Athletics, Travis Goff.

Welcome to the new and improved locker room and weight room in Anderson Family Football Complex 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMnCzzhhL5 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 8, 2023

The state-of-the-art, 15,000 square foot weight room is complete with all new equipment and turf along with technological investments into sports science. Further, the new weight room for the Jayhawks includes new audio features and a pair of new video boards inside the complex. Matt Gildersleeve, Director of Sports Performance at Kansas stated that “excited to see this project come together and know it will benefit our current players tremendously. It’s very important to our staff that our current players have the opportunity to benefit from the upgraded facilities, and this will ensure they do in a first-class way. We have taken several important steps to becoming a better football program over the past two years and this is another critical step forward.”

Head coach Lance Leipold also added that he was “excited to see this project come together and know it will benefit our current players tremendously. It’s very important to our staff that our current players have the opportunity to benefit from the upgraded facilities, and this will ensure they do in a first-class way. We have taken several important steps to becoming a better football program over the past two years and this is another critical step forward.”

Locker room improvements include reclining features, extensive storage and air flow according to the teams’ social media. The renovations add on to new uniforms that were dropped for the Jayhawks ahead of the 2023 season.

Only the best for our guys.

Lockers custom designed with:



☑️ extensive storage

☑️ reclining features

☑️ air flow pic.twitter.com/BL4ss3xObk — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 8, 2023

Turner Construction, who initially completed the construction of Anderson Family Football Complex in 2008, was named on Monday to lead the Gateway Project and David Booth Memorial Stadium transformations. Kansas initially announced plans for the project in October 2022 and has since been working with architectural firms and other partners to develop plans, budgets and timelines. Earlier this year, KU was awarded a $50 million challenge grant by the Kansas Department of Commerce for the project. In April, crews began renovations to Anderson Family Football Complex.

The Jayhawks open the season on September 1 with a home game against Missouri State and with a second week primetime matchup hosting Illinois. Tickets to watch the action live can be found here.

