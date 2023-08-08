Kansas City police search for car involved in Westport hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police hope to find a critical piece of their investigation into a hit-and-run crash in Westport Saturday morning.

The department released a picture of a white Dodge Challenger. The car is a 2-door model with black rims and a sunroof. The car has heavy damage to the front driver’s side bumper. It is also missing the driver’s side headlight.

The car hit Augie Adan as he walked home from Westport around 2:48 am.

According to KCPD, officers assigned to the Westport entertainment district spotted a white Dodge doing burnouts south of the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road. Police said when an officer pulled out with their lights on, the Dodge drove off north on Broadway at a high rate of speed.

When the Dodge drove through the intersection, it struck Adan crossing the road from the east to the west.

Anyone with information about the car, or its owner, is asked to call KCPD Traffic Investigation at 816-482-8190. Anyone can also submit anonymous tips at kccrimestoppers.com.

