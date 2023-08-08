Aging & Style
Kansas City police investigate shooting death in Citadel neighborhood

Man found dead in front yard of home Monday night
FILE — Police ask that anyone with information on the overnight homicide call (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.(Northern News Now)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A man is dead following a shooting Monday night in Kansas City.

Police said they received a shots fired call around 11:40 p.m., and officers were dispatched to the area of 59th Street and The Paseo. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in a front yard of a home near 59th Street and Virginia Avenue.

Police aided the man until EMS arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Detectives canvassed the area overnight, looking for any witnesses and processing evidence at the scene.

Police have asked if anyone saw or heard anything, they should contact Homicide detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information.

