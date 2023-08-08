Aging & Style
Kansas City man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child, sharing video of it online

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 7-year-old child, recording it, and sharing it online.

Jeffrey A. Knight, 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography.

With the plea, Knight admitted he took a picture and recorded two videos as he sexually abused the child on Feb. 2, 2020. Knight also admitted he sexually abused the child multiple times over the next two years.

Court documents show Knight has been involved in trafficking and in possession of child pornography since at least 2013.

Documents show he used messaging apps, such as Telegram, to send and receive child pornography. He also paid to join online groups that focused on trafficking child pornography.

Knight also uploaded hundreds of child pornography images and videos to online storage accounts like Google and Dropbox between 2013 until he was arrested in Feb. 2023, according to court paperwork.

Knight will be sentenced at a future time.

