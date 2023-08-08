Aging & Style
Kansas City-area suffers 15 line of duty deaths over past decade

A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft suspects on Aug. 6, 2023.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Fairway Police Department is heartbroken following the death of Officer Jonas Oswald. The department announced he died Monday, a day after being shot while responding to help officers arrest two people involved in a police chase.

Now other departments are working to console their fellow officers.

Sadly many of the police departments know what Fairway officers are going through because they’ve experienced their own losses.

The following interactive map shows more about the 15 Kansas City-area officers who have died in the line of duty over the past decade.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

