Kansas City-area suffers 15 line of duty deaths over past decade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Fairway Police Department is heartbroken following the death of Officer Jonas Oswald. The department announced he died Monday, a day after being shot while responding to help officers arrest two people involved in a police chase.

Now other departments are working to console their fellow officers.

Sadly many of the police departments know what Fairway officers are going through because they’ve experienced their own losses.

The following interactive map shows more about the 15 Kansas City-area officers who have died in the line of duty over the past decade.

