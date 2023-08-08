Aging & Style
Investigation continues into scare at Shawnee Mission Aquatics Center

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By Heidi Schmidt and Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation continues days after an issue at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center sickened several young athletes.

The problem caused organizers to end the regional swim meet early Friday evening.

Hundreds of swimmers from different states traveled to the metro to compete in the Central Zone Championships last weekend.

During the event, parents say a number of the young athletes involved in the meet complained of feeling sick. They said several of the athletes experienced breathing problems and even passed out.

“Everyone was complaining about headaches, just feeling like they were going to pass out, sore throat, and my daughter was coughing a lot. I had like a really bad sore throat, and my eyes, kind of like Joselyn’s kind of hurt a bit yesterday, so you can feel how thick the air quality is in there, it’s hard to breathe,” one athlete’s mother said.

The school district said it tested the air quality in the building Friday night. Tests came back normal and the aquatics center was open Saturday for the event to continue.

Families said they still want answers about what caused the issue.

“It’s unfortunate because the kids work really hard to get here, especially as we traveled really far and its disappointing,” a parent of an athlete said.

Shawnee Mission School District said it is aware of the concerns and is investigating what caused the problem.

The district and Johnson County Parks and Recreation released the following joint statement about the situation at the aquatic center.

