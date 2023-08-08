Investigation continues into scare at Shawnee Mission Aquatics Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation continues days after an issue at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center sickened several young athletes.

The problem caused organizers to end the regional swim meet early Friday evening.

Hundreds of swimmers from different states traveled to the metro to compete in the Central Zone Championships last weekend.

During the event, parents say a number of the young athletes involved in the meet complained of feeling sick. They said several of the athletes experienced breathing problems and even passed out.

“Everyone was complaining about headaches, just feeling like they were going to pass out, sore throat, and my daughter was coughing a lot. I had like a really bad sore throat, and my eyes, kind of like Joselyn’s kind of hurt a bit yesterday, so you can feel how thick the air quality is in there, it’s hard to breathe,” one athlete’s mother said.

The school district said it tested the air quality in the building Friday night. Tests came back normal and the aquatics center was open Saturday for the event to continue.

Families said they still want answers about what caused the issue.

“It’s unfortunate because the kids work really hard to get here, especially as we traveled really far and its disappointing,” a parent of an athlete said.

Shawnee Mission School District said it is aware of the concerns and is investigating what caused the problem.

The district and Johnson County Parks and Recreation released the following joint statement about the situation at the aquatic center.

On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Shawnee Mission School District and Johnson County Park and Recreation District were made aware of athletes reporting symptoms of illness at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center. These symptoms were reported during the Central Zones 14&U Championship Meet, hosted by the Kansas City Blazers and organized by USA Swimming. All events outside of Shawnee Mission School District are scheduled and operated by Johnson County Park and Recreation District. We observed and received reports of attendees experiencing eye and respiratory irritation. Two competitors were transported to the hospital to seek treatment. Immediately upon receiving reports of safety concerns, procedures were put into action to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators. Chemical levels within the competition and instructional pools were tested and reported to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE), and reporting continued through the duration of the meet. The event was stopped in the evening on Friday, August 4 so that concerns raised could be fully investigated and addressed. Crews worked overnight to make sure all mechanical systems were operating for competition to continue safely, with modifications made to the meet format and schedule. The Shawnee Mission School District, Johnson County Park and Recreation District, and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment are working collaboratively to investigate the cause of the issue. Safety is a priority for any activity at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center.

