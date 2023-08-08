Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How to claim part of the $2.5M Batiste dry shampoo settlement

(PRNewswire)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Consumers who bought a popular dry shampoo could claim part of a $2.5 million settlement with the makers of Batiste dry shampoo products.

Church & Dwight agreed to pay $2.5 million to resolve a class action lawsuit. The suit claims that Batiste dry shampoo products contain benzene. The chemical is a carcinogen that can cause cancer, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Batiste is a dry shampoo brand owned by Church & Dwight, which has been featured by Glamour, Vogue, BuzzFeed, Insider and more.

Church & Dwight hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to a $2.5 million settlement to resolve the benzene class action lawsuit.

ALSO READ: Woman charged in connection with Fairway officer’s death makes court appearance

Anyone who bought at least one Batiste dry shampoo products before May 30, 2023, can claim up to $10 in cash or vouchers from the settlement.

Class members who purchased Batiste Bare and Clean or Batiste Light Bare products and can provide proof of purchase can receive a full refund for the products they purchased.

Class members who purchased Bare products but cannot provide proof of purchase can receive up to $2 per product purchased and claim up to five products, for a maximum payment of $10.

ALSO READ: Missouri warns of data breach involving Medicaid recipients

Class members who purchased Batiste products other than Bare products can receive a $2 product voucher for each purchased product. Class members can claim up to five products and receive up to $10 in product vouchers.

In order to receive payments, a valid claim form must be submitted online at CD-Settlement.com/submit-claim by Nov. 15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Investigation continues into scare at Shawnee Mission Aquatics Center
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Woman charged with multiple felonies in chase that resulted in fatal shooting of officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police search for a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that...
Kansas City police search for car involved in Westport hit-and-run