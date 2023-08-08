How to claim part of the $2.5M Batiste dry shampoo settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Consumers who bought a popular dry shampoo could claim part of a $2.5 million settlement with the makers of Batiste dry shampoo products.

Church & Dwight agreed to pay $2.5 million to resolve a class action lawsuit. The suit claims that Batiste dry shampoo products contain benzene. The chemical is a carcinogen that can cause cancer, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Batiste is a dry shampoo brand owned by Church & Dwight, which has been featured by Glamour, Vogue, BuzzFeed, Insider and more.

Church & Dwight hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to a $2.5 million settlement to resolve the benzene class action lawsuit.

Anyone who bought at least one Batiste dry shampoo products before May 30, 2023, can claim up to $10 in cash or vouchers from the settlement.

Class members who purchased Batiste Bare and Clean or Batiste Light Bare products and can provide proof of purchase can receive a full refund for the products they purchased.

Class members who purchased Bare products but cannot provide proof of purchase can receive up to $2 per product purchased and claim up to five products, for a maximum payment of $10.

Class members who purchased Batiste products other than Bare products can receive a $2 product voucher for each purchased product. Class members can claim up to five products and receive up to $10 in product vouchers.

In order to receive payments, a valid claim form must be submitted online at CD-Settlement.com/submit-claim by Nov. 15, 2023.

