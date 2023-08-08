Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ofc. Jonah Oswald, a 29-year-old member of the Fairway Police Department, died Monday after he was shot in the line of duty.

A four-year veteran of the police force, Oswald left behind a wife and two young children.

The Lenexa Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a fundraiser page had been established for financial support of Oswald’s family.

On behalf of Chief Thurlo and the Fairway Police Department, the City of Fairway would like to express its true appreciation of the outpouring of support and condolences regarding the Officer Oswald’s death. Many people and organizations have asked how they can help support Officer Oswald’s family. A fund has been established at the Public Safety Credit Union. His family will receive 100% of the money donated in his honor. Donations may be made via Paypal, Venmo or in person. Scan the QR Code or click the link at the bottom of this message to donate or learn the location of local branches.

To donate money toward Ofc. Oswald’s family, click here.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug.6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers was struck.

The officer, later identified as Oswald, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

