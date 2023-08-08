Aging & Style
Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer

Ofc. Jonah Oswald was a four-year veteran of the police force and left behind a wife and two...
Ofc. Jonah Oswald was a four-year veteran of the police force and left behind a wife and two young children.(Fairway Police Department, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ofc. Jonah Oswald, a 29-year-old member of the Fairway Police Department, died Monday after he was shot in the line of duty.

A four-year veteran of the police force, Oswald left behind a wife and two young children.

The Lenexa Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a fundraiser page had been established for financial support of Oswald’s family.

To donate money toward Ofc. Oswald’s family, click here.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug.6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

BLOG: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers was struck.

The officer, later identified as Oswald, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

