Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Slight chance of storms on otherwise mild Tuesday

Partly sunny skies will be common with a few small opportunities for showers in weak...
Partly sunny skies will be common with a few small opportunities for showers in weak thunderstorms.(KCTV5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With warm, moist air circulating around an area of high-pressure today.

Partly sunny skies will be common with a few small opportunities for showers in weak thunderstorms. I’m more concerned about the low-pressure system developing west and will track into the area early Wednesday morning.

Warm airlift, accompanied by powerful sheer within the middle, and upper levels are looking to produce some strong storms mainly coming out of the west and southwest between the hours of 5-10 a.m. Wednesday.

A slight risk for severe weather activity has continued throughout the metro and much of the viewing area for the past 24 hours. There are signs within the atmosphere of a potential rotation, especially for southwestern counties during this time frame. Please be sure that you have a plan in place for this kind of inclement weather with yourself and your family.

Of course, continue watching us both on air and online and grab our weather app to keep you informed about any new updates to the severe weather threat. We have your back at KCTV5. As the storms pass Wednesday late morning, partly sunny skies take over with temperatures dropping to the upper 70s.

We rebound rather quickly back to the lower 80s Thursday with partly sunny skies and begin to interact with the new cold front by Friday as temperatures peak in the upper 80s which is seasonal for us within the beginning of August.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking possible, but the severe weather activity has not been haunting our data quite yet. In the next 24 hours, we should have a better idea of what you anticipate Friday.

Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are expected to be isolated on Saturday and slightly more common moving into Sunday afternoon as temperatures slightly fall to the middle 80s then back down to the lower 80s by the end of the weekend. We will rebound back to the middle and upper 80s by next week with partly sunny skies expected.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

Latest News

Forecast track for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in the Kansas City metro area.
FORECAST: Cool and comfortable Monday evening setting up Wednesday morning storms
FORECAST: Cool and comfortable Monday evening
Pool Forecast
FORECAST: Pleasant skies Monday before another severe weather threat in the next 24 to 48 hours
Pleasant skies Monday before another severe weather threat in the next 24 to 48 hours
Pleasant skies Monday before another severe weather threat in the next 24 to 48 hours