FORECAST: Slight chance of storms on otherwise mild Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With warm, moist air circulating around an area of high-pressure today.

Partly sunny skies will be common with a few small opportunities for showers in weak thunderstorms. I’m more concerned about the low-pressure system developing west and will track into the area early Wednesday morning.

Warm airlift, accompanied by powerful sheer within the middle, and upper levels are looking to produce some strong storms mainly coming out of the west and southwest between the hours of 5-10 a.m. Wednesday.

A slight risk for severe weather activity has continued throughout the metro and much of the viewing area for the past 24 hours. There are signs within the atmosphere of a potential rotation, especially for southwestern counties during this time frame. Please be sure that you have a plan in place for this kind of inclement weather with yourself and your family.

Of course, continue watching us both on air and online and grab our weather app to keep you informed about any new updates to the severe weather threat. We have your back at KCTV5. As the storms pass Wednesday late morning, partly sunny skies take over with temperatures dropping to the upper 70s.

We rebound rather quickly back to the lower 80s Thursday with partly sunny skies and begin to interact with the new cold front by Friday as temperatures peak in the upper 80s which is seasonal for us within the beginning of August.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking possible, but the severe weather activity has not been haunting our data quite yet. In the next 24 hours, we should have a better idea of what you anticipate Friday.

Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are expected to be isolated on Saturday and slightly more common moving into Sunday afternoon as temperatures slightly fall to the middle 80s then back down to the lower 80s by the end of the weekend. We will rebound back to the middle and upper 80s by next week with partly sunny skies expected.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.