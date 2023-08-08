Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Couple misses Taylor Swift concert after husband mixes up dates

To make it right, the husband ended up shelling out around $2,600 for tickets for one of Swift’s upcoming shows. (KGO, BEAR SILBER via CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) - A California couple showed up to one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows, only to realize they had tickets for the previous day’s show.

Bear Silber and his wife were ready to see Swift’s concert at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday when he realized he had purchased tickets for Friday’s show.

“I knew the tickets were legitimate. I actually purchased them through Ticketmaster, so I didn’t have an excuse about whether it was a scam or not. I looked at my phone, and that’s when I saw Friday,” Silber said. “‘Oh, this is not gonna be a fun night.’”

Despite the mix-up, Silber tried to make it right for his wife. He ended up shelling out around $2,600 for tickets for one of Swift’s upcoming shows in Los Angeles.

“I was thinking about it, and I realized that for the rest of my life – or at least our marriage, depending how long that is – I’m going to have to live with this. I just couldn’t have the guilt of that,” Silber said.

Because of work, Silber can’t attend the show himself, but his wife will be accompanied by one of her best friends.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- Officers arrested a couple driving a car with 'WE-HIGH' license plates after...
Missouri couple arrested while driving car with ‘We High’ license plate
A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft...
Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft
FILE — Early indications to police were that two males were shot while on the highway after...
15-year-old dead, man injured after Sunday night shooting on US 71 Highway
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
A Fairway police officer suffered critical injuries after he was shot during a response to a...
Fairway police officer fighting for life following QuikTrip shooting

Latest News

A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Florida school board reverses decision nixing access to children’s book about a male penguin couple
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on day two of hearing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden will announce a historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears