Buckner Police post tribute to fallen Fairway Ofc. who previously worked for their department

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner, Missouri Police Department posted a tribute Tuesday for its former Ofc. Jonah Oswald after he died in the line of duty following a police shooting Sunday in Mission, Kansas.

Oswald was a four-year member of the Fairway Police Department and died at the age of 29.

His time with the Buckner Police Department overlapped with his tenure with the Fairway Police Department, as Oswald served in Buckner from July 2018 until September of 2021. BPD said he began as a Road Patrol Officer and ended his career as a Reserve Officer.

“Our hearts are devastated for the loss of our former officer, Jonah Oswald,” the Facebook post from Buckner Police read. “Like any true hero does, he responded to a call for help from another jurisdiction on Aug. 6th, 2023, that resulted in gunfire being exchanged on scene and Officer Oswald being transported to the hospital in critical condition. He left this world surrounded by family and friends the next day. If you personally knew Jonah, you would know that that is the way he would want to go. Surrounded by love.”

Ofc. Oswald was struck by gunfire after responding to a call involving a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Lenexa and ended in Mission Sunday morning. Oswald was shot at the QuikTrip at 4700 Lamar Avenue.

A Tennessee man was killed and a woman was taken into custody during the incident, which was responded to by the Lenexa Police Department, Mission Police Department, Fairway Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol.

Buckner Police said Oswald was also military personnel and a family man, in addition to serving with the Fairway Police Department.

“We have had many officers come and go from our department, but only one Jonah Oswald,” Buckner Police said. “Some officers say that he was a very optimistic person and didn’t know how to have a bad day. He loved encouraging people to reach their goals in life, and he would always offer help wherever you needed him.

“He was the best of us, and he will be missed incredibly by all those who knew him... Rest in peace Officer Jonah Oswald. We’ve got the watch from here, brother.”

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two children. He is the 15th police officer to lose their life in the line of duty over the past decade.

A fundraiser has been established for Oswald’s family.

